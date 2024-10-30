Two-day workshop for Singpho language teachers

BORDUMSA, 29 Oct: A two-day workshop-cum-orientation program for Singpho language teachers was conducted at the Singpho Heritage Centre here from 24 to 25 October last.

Jointly organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), the department of education and Singpho Development Society (SDS), the program features training for Singpho language teachers on the teaching of language, literature, script and orthography of Singpho as well as translation and documentation of Singpho basic vocabulary for publication of children’s pictorial books.

In his inaugural address, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami stressed

the importance of mother languages in preserving and gaining native knowledge and urged the participants to look beyond textbooks and formal curricula in their efforts to develop and promote their mother language. He also extended his support to Singpho Development Society for further collaborations in research and publication initiatives.

AITS, RGU director prof. Simon John asserted that “there is a need for producing textual literature when it comes to promoting mother languages” and encouraged the participants to develop it by documenting the community’s rich oral traditions. In doing so, they could create a comprehensive body of literature that could eventually be taught at college and university levels, he added.

Namsai DDSE Koing Samon Umbon emphasized that the preservation and promotion of native languages begin at home. She urged teachers, as role models in their communities, to set an example for the rest. She also suggested incorporating innovative ideas such as including native Singpho language prayers and terms in the curriculum to better integrate the Singpho language.

Bordumsa ADC Oling Lego expressed his concern over Singpho population and its language being on the brink of disappearance and lauded the SDS and RCML for jointly organizing a much-needed program for teachers to promote mother languages. He stated that “every individual of the community is a stakeholder and each must strive to protect it lest it becomes a thing of the past.”

BRCC Miao Prahlad Kanmai, RCML’s centre head Dr. MS Awan, RCML’s research officer Dr. V. Neli and resource person of Singpho language Manje La attended the program as the key resource persons.

SDS secretary general Ongyun Maio, BRCC, Bordumsa Ongla Umbon and Singpho Literary Committee’s chairman, Ongdu Singpho also spoke.

The program was attended by more than 80 participants including RCML’s documentation officer Dr. Kombong Darang, RCML’s research assistant Miju Mena and Singpho language teachers from Changlang, Namsai and Lohit districts.