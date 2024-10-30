Workshop on stress management held at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: A one-day training workshop on ‘Stress Management and Right Thinking for Excellence’ was organized by Career Counselling & Placement Cell of the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation (RERF), Jullang, in the college’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Resource person of the event, Dr. Sachin Parab, who is a de-addiction expert, counsellor, hypnotherapist, senior corporate trainer of Mumbai-based RERF, spoke on balancing the emotional hijacking and reasoning and sensibly handling the failures of life.

He elaborated on the “mechanism of stress and skills of stress management in any given circumstances.”

DNGC principal Dr. M.Q Khan stressed on prevention of negativity and inculcating the right mind of positive thinking for personal growth in life.

RGU’s faculty of education prof. Jayadeba Sahoo highlighted the role, functioning and achievements of RERF.

The event was attended by 150 participants, including Brahma Kumari karyakartas, teaching faculties and students of various departments.