DC emphasizes role of PRI-CBO convergence in poverty alleviation

PASIGHAT, 29 Oct: East Siang deputy commissioner Tagi Taggu emphasized the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) convergence in poverty alleviation and awareness related to various schemes within rural areas. He further urged PRI members and line departments to collaborate closely and provide the necessary support required.

He was speaking during a district-level orientation and discussion with line departments, focused on the universalization of convergence between PRIs and CBOs, held here on Monday. It was organized by the District Mission Management Unit Pangin, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission in collaboration with district administration and included HoDs of Panchayati Raj, State Bank of India, public works development, public health engineering, department of planning, textile and handicraft, gas agency, along with PRI members and block officials from Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo.

A district-level line departments’ discussion pointers sheet outlining the convergence strategies for East Siang district was shared with various line departments during the workshop.

Representatives of the line departments present discussed their existing implementation challenges, convergence program, schemes, benefits and strategies. They also implied upon the utmost importance of liaising through PRI and ArSRLM to impart convergence programs and schemes successfully.

PHED &WSD, Pasighat EE Mijing Dupak highlighted the importance of hygiene, JJM, RE/BE, construction

of IHHL, drainage, soak pit and dustbin. He also encouraged ArSRLM to bring the SHG network to their representatives present at block for a better convergence.

DPO, Pasighat Tatak Mibang spoke about the future scope of convergence on programmes like Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Vikshit Bharat etc. and urged ArSRLM to mobilize the SHG members during these programmes.

SBI, Pasighat chief manager Arun Kumar emphasized on the coordination with respective department for identification of beneficiaries and providing the details of various schemes like Atma Nirbhar Scheme, DDU Scheme, PMEGP, PMJJBY, PMSBY, PM Mudra, SHG Credit Linkage for the benefit for CBOs. (DIPRO)