Aggrieved media orgs urge IPR min to revoke order

ITANAGAR, Oct 29: Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) and Arunachal Press Media Welfare Society (APMWS) urged information and public relations (IPR) minister Nyato Dukam to intervene and revoke the recent order issued by the IPR department, which they said, allows a specific media organization to regulate various media-related activities and policies.

A joint team of the aggrieved organizations on Tuesday, met the IPR minister at civil secretariat here and submitted memorandums, expressing their discontent with the order issued by his department.

They said the order allows a specific media organization to regulate various media-related activities and policies, which has raised concerns among AEDMA and APMWS members.

AEDMA president J.T Tagam informed the minister about AEDMA’s role and responsibilities for electronic and digital media in the state since 2012.

“We have no enmity with any other media organization, but creating regulations or issuing orders that exclude AEDMA and other stakeholders is unacceptable,” said Tagam, urging the minister to intervene and revoke the order.

APMWS president Takam Sonia also voiced strong concerns over the DIPR’s recent order, calling it undemocratic.

“It restricts the rights of independent journalists and media houses not affiliated with the organizations specified by the DIPR,” Sonia said.

“At APMWS, we represent more than 50 media houses and 100 journalists who work tirelessly on the ground. This order directly infringes on their rights,” Sonia said and urged the minister for immediate withdrawal of the order.

Dukam, after hearing the grievances of AEDMA and APMWS, assured them that he would address the issue and convene a meeting with relevant IPR department officials. He also promised to organize a joint meeting to resolve the issues between the media organizations in the state.