Guv interacts with troops at border posts along LAC

TAWANG, 29 Oct: Governor K.T Parnaik on Tuesday interacted with the troops at various border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district and exhorted them to remain vigilant and uphold the distinguished traditions of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding these sensitive areas.

The Governor said that the international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of immense strategic importance and is very sensitive for national security.

Parnaik, who had commanded the 4 Corps for more than a decade earlier, shared key aspects of border management with the troops, including modern security strategies and steps to enhance border safety and security. He encouraged them to maintain high levels of physical fitness and mental alertness.

The Governor, while suggesting steps to the troops in pursuance of the Vibrant Border Village programme of the government of India, advised them to foster a sense of security among the local population and strengthen the goodwill between the troops and the local communities.

He also reviewed the wellbeing of the soldiers and preparedness during the tour.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath on the Subedar Joginder Singh Memorial at Bumla. Parnaik, along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, also placed ‘Stone of Peace’ at the ‘Heap of Stones’ Monument at Bumla, as a goodwill gesture in tribute to the Indian soldiers who guard the border.

GoC, 5 Mountain Division Maj Gen Karamvir Singh Grewal accompanied the Governor during the border post tour and briefed him about the latest inputs on the LAC.

Earlier in the day, the Governor laid a wreath in honour of 1962 war martyrs at Tawang War Memorial, conducted by 190 Mountain Brigade.

Tawang War Memorial is a stupa-designed shrine built to commemorate the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war.

The Governor commended the 190 Infantry Brigade under the aegis of 5 Mountain Division for keeping alive the heart touching memories of the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers and promoting the spirit of patriotism in the state. (Raj Bhavan)