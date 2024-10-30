State-level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival 2024 conducted

YUPIA, 29 Oct: The state-level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival 2024, was held at the Vivekananda Kendra Centre for Human Excellence at Tigdo near here on Tuesday.

A total of 76 students from five functional EMRSs-Bana, Lumla, Nyapin, Khela and Tirbin-participated in the event.

The event featured dance and song competitions, elocution, creative writing, story-telling, recitation and painting etc.

SJETA director Yumlam Kaha, who inaugurated the festival, said that EMRS cultural events provide the tribal students a platform to showcase their hidden talents and abilities in various cultural and literary fields.

EMRS Lumla won the first position and will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level event to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 12 November, 2024.

The event was organized by the department of SJETA under the aegis of National Education Society for Tribal Student, ministry of tribal affairs. (DIPRO)