Cwngtum Anv Atur Alo observed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The Nyishi Nyidung Mwngiwng Rallung (NNMR) observed Cwngtum Anv Atur Alo (Goddess Blessing Day) at the Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-cum-Cultural Center here on Wednesday.

NNMR president (women wing) Yapung Pabing Dolo urged for a Thadey bangne yerko school (indigenous school for girls) stating that “the state has Nyibu Nyegam Yerko (boys Indigenous school) but not a single indigenous school for girls.”

Minister for home and indigenous affairs Mama Natung, who was also present on the occasion, stated that indigenous schools for girls (Gurukul) will be announced in the coming year and urged the state’s youths to preserve and protect their culture and identity.

Dr. Tana Arunachal Likha, who was present on the occasion as resource person spoke on women’s role in indigenous progress. She urged the gathering to set

exemplary discipline at home by inculcating spiritual practice and advised them to impart values in their children.

A drama themed ‘Ditey Tadey and Ditey Thango’ directed by Dr. Robin Hissang, was also presented on the occasion by the Nyedar Namlo team from East Kameng.

Former minister Taba Tedir and Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido were also present on the occasion.