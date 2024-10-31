Union min. assures support to boost Arunachal’s animal husbandry & fisheries sectors

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairying and panchayati raj S.P Singh Baghel assured to extend support to develop animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in Arunachal Pradesh and informed that inclusion of Mithun and Yak species under the National Livestock Mission’s Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) shall be taken into serious consideration.

Responding to the issues raised by minister for animal husbandry and fisheries, GoAP Gabriel D. Wangsu, during a review meeting at the state civil secretariat here on Tuesday, Baghel emphasized the importance of quick delivery of services and directed his accompanying officials to follow up on the proposals submitted by the states to ensure timely implementation. He also expressed concern over the apathetic attitude exhibited by banking institutions in delivering the benefits of government policies to farmers, highlighting the need for immediate corrective measures.

Baghel proposed several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the livestock sector in Arunachal Pradesh especially for strengthening animal health services for providing comprehensive animal health care and support to local farmers.

Besides institutes dedicated to imparting training for diploma courses in livestock management the union minister underscored the need to intensify goat and sheep husbandry practices.

These initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to the development of the livestock sector in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring better health services, skilled personnel and quality meat production, ultimately benefiting the farming community, the minister opined.

The union minister also instructed his officials to collaborate closely with the state government to implement these suggestions effectively and address the concerns raised.

The meeting also underscored the commitment to support and empower the agricultural sector in Arunachal Pradesh through strategic initiatives and enhanced cooperation between government bodies and financial institutions.

While raising various concerns, Wangsu urged the visiting union minister to provide enhanced support for the development of animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in the state.

Wangsu highlighted the challenges faced by the state in implementing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and state-flagship programs designed to improve the welfare of farmers. He said that delays in the release of subsidy-related funds, particularly in loan disbursements by the lead bank have hampered efforts to double farmers’ incomes by 2025. Further, Wangsu underscored the hindrance caused by present norms of releasing the central sponsored/ central sector funds in four installments, and urged to draw a mechanism for timely disbursement in two installments to improve program efficiency.

Wangsu also handed over a memorandum outlining specific initiatives to advance technical capacities in the animal husbandry and fisheries sector. His requests included establishment of a Veterinary College and Fisheries College in Arunachal Pradesh; inclusion of indigenous Mithun and Yak species under the National Livestock Mission’s Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP); and establishment of a Regional Research Laboratory for Cold Water Fisheries.

Wangsu expressed optimism that the union government’s intervention will be pivotal in overcoming obstacles to the growth of agriculture and allied sectors in Arunachal Pradesh, which remains crucial for the socio-economic upliftment of its rural communities.

Earlier, on 28 October last, Baghel accompanied by Wangsu, secretary (AHVDD & fisheries) Hage Tari and senior officers visited the Integrated Aqua Park, located in Tarin (Ziro), Lower Subansiri.

The team inspected various facilities such as Raceway culture system, RAS (Re-circulatory Aquaculture System), Bio Floc culture system etc. and other modern fisheries related activities.

The MoS expressed satisfaction for the ongoing efforts and appreciated the project’s alignment with the ministry’s goals to support sustainable fishery practices and enhance productivity in the sector.