Keyi Panyor won 9 medals at 5th APAKA State-Level Karate Championship

YAZALI, 1 Nov: The karateka of Keyi Panyor district displayed stellar performance, winning three gold, three silver and as many bronze medals at the 5th APAKA State-Level Karate Championship-2024, which was held in Hawai, Anjaw from 25 to 27 October.

Riya Dirchi (-20 kg), Meyang Leyak (-42 kg) and Jhon Dodum (-70 kg) won the gold medals, while Niki Basar (-30 kg), Bengia Ossum (+40 kg), and Tang Narba (-50 kg) won the silver medals, showcasing their skills and dedication to the sport. All of them won the medals in kumite (fight).

The bronze medalists were Genesis Basar (+52 kg), Ekhya Riang (-50 kg) and Dugi Tager (-55 kg).

Dirchi won the gold medal in female below 8 years category, while Leyak won her gold medal in female 12 years category. Dodum won the third gold for the district in the male cadet below 70 kg category.

Niki Basar won her silver medal in below 9 years category, while Ossum secured her silver medal in Kumite in female below 10 years category. Narba won the third silver medal in Kumite in senior below 50 kg category.

Genesis Basar won the bronze medal in Kumite in below 13 years category, while Riang won in Kumite in junior below 50 kg category. Tager won the third bronze medal in Kumite in senior below 55 kg category.

The Keyi Panyor team was led by Keyi Panyor Amateur Karate-Do Association president Shihan Dugi Teli, a 5th Dan Black Belt and the chief instructor of the association. Shihan Teli, who also serves as the vice president of Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA), provided expert guidance to the team alongside coach Ajay Rotom.