Pakke Tiger Reserve gets Butterfly Park

SEIJOSA, 1 Nov: Health, family welfare & water resources minister Biyuram Wahge on Friday inaugurated the Butterfly Park at Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Pakke Kessang district.

Located at the West Bank Forest Camp, the butterfly park aims to enhance biodiversity conservation efforts and encourage eco-tourism in the area.

Wahge also toured the Butterfly Information Centre, which features educational exhibits on the local butterfly species and their ecological roles. The centre includes a Digital Interactive Panel and Virtual Reality experience, providing visitors with an engaging and informative journey into the world of butterflies.

Emphasizing sustainability, the minister participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree-planting initiative, a gesture symbolizing the importance of conservation.

Additionally, the Pakke Tiger Reserve’s sniffer dog unit gave a demonstration, showcasing the crucial role these canines play in forest patrols and anti-poaching efforts.

Wahge also extended support to the local community by distributing financial assistance to homestay owners in Seijosa, promoting eco-tourism and local economic growth.

Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) mitigation kits were provided to affected families during the programme, underscoring PTR’s ongoing commitment to fostering positive coexistence between the community and wildlife.

Other notable moments included the launch of an elephant positive reinforcement training program for mahouts and the debut of an “Elephant Song,” reflecting PTR’s dedication to humane wildlife management practices.

The minister also launched the new Pakke Tiger Reserve website, offering accessible information on conservation, tourism, and biodiversity.

Brochures on “butterflies of PTR” and the “Soming Narming Cultural Group” were released, enriching visitors’ knowledge of the region’s diverse wildlife and cultural heritage.

In his address, Wahge highlighted the importance of community engagement in conservation and the need for eco-tourism practices “that honour local traditions and the natural environment.”

He commended Pakke Tiger Reserve as a model sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, blending conservation with community involvement.

Rillo Wildlife Range RFO Talo Dibo also spoke in the event, which was hosted by Tippi Wildlife Range RFO Kime Rambia.

Earlier, the event began with floral tribute to honour the forest martyrs of Pakke Tiger Reserve, recognizing their dedication to preserving this invaluable ecosystem.

Among others, divisional forest officer of Pakke Tiger Reserve Satyaprakash Singh, government officials including circle officers were present on the occasion.