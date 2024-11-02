BBCI, Arunachal sign MoU on cancer study

Wahge seeks cooperation

GUWAHATI, 1 Nov: A MoU was signed between the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) and the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh to conduct a study aimed at uncovering the causes of the high incidence of cancers in the state. This research study is likely to begin soon after completing all the official formalities and ethical clearances, starting in the Ziro Valley of Lower Subansiri district.

This followed the visit of health and family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge to the institute on Friday.

The visit aimed to acquire first-hand knowledge of the technical aspects and management systems, including diagnostic services and patient care, under a cancer institute. The visit was significant considering that the state’s own State Cancer Institute is being established at Midpu, near Doimukh, soon.

During the visit, the minister also inaugurated an emergency ward for the people of the Northeast, which will address all emergencies related to cancer.

He received a warm welcome and a tour of the BBCI from its director, Dr. B.B Borthakur, along with the faculty and staff. Dr. Borthakur said that this is the first time any health minister from Arunachal Pradesh has visited the institute. Minister Wahge interacted with the doctors and staff of the BBCI and sought their cooperation and support to realize the dream of having a state-of-the-art State Cancer Institute in Arunachal Pradesh. He urged them to serve as mentors so that patients from Arunachal Pradesh no longer have to travel far for better facilities, incurring heavy out-of-pocket expenses. The BBCI has pledged its full support and cooperation in establishing and operationalizing the new institute.

BBCI is the oldest cancer institute in the Northeast, established in 1973, catering to cancer patients from the region and providing training in various branches of oncology. Currently, the institute is under the Department of Atomic Energy, government of India, as a unit of the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, which serves as the technical partner for the upcoming State Cancer Institute.