8-yr-old Goyir Riba wins gold in Thailand

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Eight-year-old girl Goyir Riba from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a gold medal in the 10th Tirak International Taekwondo tournament, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, recently.

She won the medal in Poomsae in the sub-junior below eight years category, defeating opponents from Thailand and Malaysia in the final round, her coach Liken Nyorak said.

Riba, a student of Lepa-Rada Taekwondo Academy, also won a bronze medal in the Kyurogi in the same weight and age category.

Further, coach Nyorak also competed in the tournament and won bronze medals in both Poomsae and Kyurogi in the men’s senior category.

Besides hosts Thailand, more than 3700 athletes from 17 countries participated in the tournament.