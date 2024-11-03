Ha Welfare Society refutes claim by ST Abhiyan Committee

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Ha Welfare Society on Saturday refuted the allegations made by the Arunachal Pradesh Non-APST Offspring ST Surrender Abhiyan Committee, which claimed that Ha Tatu is a non-APST.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here, the society clarified all the points of the allegations leveled against Tatu, chairman of the Ha Welfare Society, stating that he has a non-APST father.

The society noted that there has been confusion regarding Ha Tatu’s status as a bonafide member of the Arunachal Pradesh ST community. Members of the Ha Welfare Society expressed surprise at the allegations made by the Committee’s chairman Taw Paul earlier on Friday. The society requested evidence from the Non-APST Offspring Committee to substantiate their claim that

Tatu has a non-APST father named T.C. Dutto, asserting that if such proof exists, they would publicly declare it.

The Ha Welfare Society clarified Tatu’s procurement of an ST certificate in 2017 in ICR, stating that he previously held an ST/PRC certificate from 1994, which needed to be updated because the term “Dafla” was used in the tribe certificate for the Nyishi community. They said that if Tatu uses his mother’s title, Lokam, there should be substantial evidence to support it. The society also mentioned that a complaint was filed by one Lokam Talo in the High Court, questioning Tatu’s APST status. The court directed an investigation into whether Tatu is a non-APST or APST, resulting in several hearings in the district court. The court requested evidence, which the complainant could not provide.

According to a letter from the ICR deputy commissioner, dated 6 May, 2023, the inquiry report from the Itanagar police station found no evidence proving that Tatu is a non-APST and confirmed his belonging to the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh. The court dismissed the case, as there was no evidence against Ha Tatu’s APST status, stated the Ha Welfare Society.

The society also informed that Tatu obtained a new ST and PRC on December 4, 2023, as per the High Court’s direction.

The society said, “We are a law-abiding society, and we prioritize the law. Since Tatu’s issue was already in court, we have been adhering to legal processes.”