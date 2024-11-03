Banderdewa police arrest alleged drug peddler, seize heroin

BANDERDEWA, 2 Nov: An alleged interstate drug peddler identified as Babul Islam (38), a resident of 02 No. Ahmedpur, district Lakhimpur, Assam was apprehended by the Banderdewa police and heroin seized from his possession as part of the ongoing Operation Dawn here on Friday.

According to a release from ICR Naharlagun Superintendent of Police, the Banderdewa police received credible information about the illegal trafficking of drugs from

Assam to Arunachal Pradesh on a scooter. Despite an attempt to intercept the suspect at the Banderdewa check gate, the vehicle evaded and continued towards Naharlagun.

A police team, comprising Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, ASI L.P. Mema along with constables T. Bomdom and R. Tsering, pursued the suspect under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo. The team intercepted the vehicle at Borum village in Naharlagun and apprehended the suspect.

During the search, police recovered a soap case containing suspected contraband drug, heroin, weighing 13.46 grams from his possession.

A case has been registered at PS Banderdewa under BDW/PS/Case No. 67/2024, U/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The accused Babul Islam has been arrested and is currently in custody, the release added.