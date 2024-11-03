7th State-Level Boxing Championship begins in Seppa

SEPPA, 2 Nov: The 7th State-Level Boxing Championship began here in East Kameng district on Saturday.

Over 100 boxers from 14 districts, and Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, SAI STC, Naharlagun, Rajiv Gandhi University and Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board are participating in the championship.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing, who inaugurated the event, spoke on the

importance of sports in life, and expressed the hope that the event will provide the participants an opportunity to showcase their hidden talents.

He also highlighted the importance of fostering a drug-free society, urging the community to take collective action to tackle drug menace.

The four-day event is being organised by East Kameng Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association.

MLA Ealing Tallang, deputy commissioner Ashok Tajo, among others, attended the opening ceremony. (DIPRO)