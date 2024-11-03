POWERGRID observes vigilance awareness week with various activities

SHILLONG, 2 Nov: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited observed the “vigilance awareness week” under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The week commenced with an inaugural ceremony at the POWERGRID NER Regional Headquarters here in Meghalaya on 28 October, wherein the POWERGRID employees took the integrity pledge.

This was followed by a walkathon in order to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in the workplace, emphasizing the importance of eradicating corruption.

Throughout the week, various initiatives were undertaken to enhance public sensitivity to ethical practices and raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

The key events included inter-school debate competition at Kendriya Vidyalaya, NEHU on the topic “Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword in the Fight Against Corruption,” drawing competition at Vivekananda L.P. School, essay writing competition among POWERGRID employees and vendor meet to foster integrity.

During the closing ceremony on 1 November at the POWERGRID RHQ office in Lapalang, assistant professor at IIM Shillong Dr. Debasisha Mishra delivered a lecture, reinforcing the importance of integrity in both professional and personal spheres.