Royal Global University condemns terror attack, stage protest march

GUWAHATI, 24 Apr: Students, scholars and faculty members of Royal Global University (RGU) here in Assam on Wednesday organised a protest march against the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashsmir on 22 April.

The protest march, led by students and faculty members, proceeded through the campus with participants carrying placards denouncing terrorism and calling for justice and unity.

In a condolence meeting, the university community observed a two-minute silence to honour the victims and extend condolences to their families.

Condemning the heinous act in the strongest terms, Royal Global University Chancellor Dr AK Pansari said, “The barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam is an affront to humanity and our nation’s values. We demand the strongest possible action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such atrocities are never repeated. Our university stands firm with the nation, united in grief and resolve.”

Royal Global University’s Growth and Strategy Director Utpal Kanta, vehemently condemning the terrorist act, said: “We stand together as a country in this time of grief and crisis, urging authorities to bring the people behind this heinous act to justice swiftly.”

Royal Global University Students’ Welfare Deputy Dean Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan said, “This cowardly attack on innocent tourists is an assault on humanity. We stand united, demanding swift actions against those responsible and a firm and befitting reply to this attack on our country.”