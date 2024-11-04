16 units collected during SCCZ NSS unit’s blood donation camp

ZIRO, 3 Nov: A total of 16 units of blood were collected from donors consisting of students and staff of Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the college’s National Service Scheme ((NSS) unit at the Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here on Saturday.

A SCCZ release informed that the NSS unit has

taken part in the blood donation camp for the fourth time this year and have since become the highest donor in a single year at GTGH Blood Bank. Recently, the NSS SCCZ was felicitated at the state level for their outstanding contributions to blood donation, the release added.