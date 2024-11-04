Press Sporting Club defeats Ziro Press Club by 8-4 goals

National Press Day Football Championship 2024 underway

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Two hat-tricks from Nyato Mosing and Damien Lepcha powered Press Sporting Club (PSC) to a commanding 8-4 victory over Ziro Press Club (ZPC) as the National Press Day Football Championship 2024 kicked off at Evenori Futsal Ground Jullang, here on Sunday.

Additional goals for PSC came from Dodum Yangfo and Hofe Dada, each scoring once.

The second match, between United Media Football Club and United Press Sporting Club, was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by APUWJ president Amar Sangno, who extended his best wishes to the players. The National Press Day Football Championship is part of the broader National Press Day celebrations, being supported by the department of information and public relation, government of Arunachal Pradesh, which will culminate on 16 November. The celebration also includes a volleyball championship which will get underway on Monday.