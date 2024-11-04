Avoid misuse of state’s genuine issue

In the last few months, a massive hue and cry has been going on in the state over those individuals whose fathers are non-APST and mother APST enjoying the APST status in Arunachal Pradesh. The tribals of Arunachal follow a patriarchal system; therefore, children adopt the father’s surname. Many Arunachali women married to non-APST have given their surnames to their children. These offspring are enjoying APST status and many are opposing it. This is a genuine issue and is a cause of concern for every APST citizen of the state. In the last year, many organizations have suddenly emerged claiming that they are fighting to save Arunachal by seeking to delist such individuals from the APST list.

Several FIRs have been lodged targeting a few high-profile individuals. On top of that they are conducting widely publicized campaigns in the media against a few individuals. The issue may be genuine but how it is being taken up is questionable. Firstly, conducting such kind of media trial is uncalled for. Secondly, it is for the authorities to investigate and find out the truth. They cannot declare someone’s identity based on their assumptions and hearsay. This issue has the potential to cause massive social tension. The government should intervene and take over the matter. Let everything be decided through the law of the land. How can few individuals be allowed to dictate terms to their whims and fancies?