Budding entrepreneurs groomed on key elements of entrepreneurship

PASIGHAT, 3 Nov: The second batch of the North East Council-sponsored entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) concluded at JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on 2 Nov.

Ten budding entrepreneurs were groomed on key elements of entrepreneurship, including creativity, business planning, financial management, marketing and sales, operations and management and leadership by experts from different fields during the five-day programme.

Chartered accountant Biju Sengupta spoke on entrepreneurship development cycle, while NEDFi executive officer Jaibomsang Hrangkhol explained in detail about business ideas and proposals.

Pasighat-based District Industrial Centre ((DIC) extension officer Upendra Prasad highlighted the role of DIC in promoting MSME and preparing business proposals, while NEDFi (Pasighat) senior branch manager Gunin Mattach spoke on the organization’s role in promoting MSMEs’ growth.

Dr. T. Payum, an associate professor at JNC, highlighted his entrepreneurial path as a herbologist.

JNC’s commerce department head Dr. D.P Panda spoke on entrepreneurial mindset, business planning, product ideation, development and market analysis.

The programme was organized by the JNC’s Entrepreneurship Development Center in collaboration with Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati.