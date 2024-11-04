Ominous beginning?

J&K UT Celebrations

By Insaf

There’s both good and bad news from Jammu & Kashmir. On the one hand, Thursday last saw for the first time Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk lit up with thousands of diyas to celebrate Diwali, and on the other, ‘boycott’ of Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations! The latter not only has peeved Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha but sadly puts a big question mark on the relation he shall have with Omar Abdullah government. Much to his chagrin, newly elected legislators from all parties skipped the 5th anniversary of UT creation, which he chaired. Oddly enough, not only were NC, Congress and PDP legislators absent but so also the BJP’s. Said Sinha said: ‘I have been seeing since yesterday on social media that those who took oath as legislators of the UT, spoke about Indian Constitution (boycotted the event) … This double standard will not benefit J&K.’ Adding, ‘fact remains J&K was now a UT’ and Centre has promised to restore statehood at an appropriate time, so when that happens ‘statehood day will be celebrated’. The BJP chief spokesperson joined him saying: ‘It’s absurd and tantamount to playing into Pakistan’s hands. They may have differences on the issue but what’s the message they are sending outside? It’s like one organ of the government boycotting another. A government boycott will create anarchy.” An ominous sign, despite Diwali celebrations praying for peace and prosperity?

Maha Rebel Conundrum

There’s nagging ‘rebel’ challenge in Maharashtra for both Mahayuti and MVA alliance. With two days left (November 4) for candidates to withdraw, all out efforts are being made by the warring sides in this 288-member Assembly battle for the seat of power to reach out to ‘50 rebels’, who have potential to damage electoral prospects of their candidates. In the break-up so far, of at least 50 ‘rebels’, a major chunk i.e., 36, are from the Mahayuti while the rest are from the Opposition camp. Most of the rebels in Mahayuti are from BJP (19), followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena (16), NCP of Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, (1). In MVA, most rebels are from Congress (10) and rest from Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray. Interestingly, in some cases, the rebels have also got their family members to file nominations! BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has said the party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but there will be ‘friendly fights’ in some seats in the November 20 polls. Likewise, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the party leadership has been asked to ensure all rebels withdraw nominations as there will be ‘no friendly fights’ among MVA allies. Both sides have formation of government as their goal, and the next 48 hours are worth a watch as to how they manage to overcome the rebel conundrum.

MP Cong Revamp

The Congress’ revamp in Madhya Pradesh of its PCC is unlikely to rejuvenate the beleaguered party in the state. Rather, it has triggered heart burn with some posts being outrightly declined. On Tuesday last, the grand old party finalised a jumbo PCC of 335 members including 17 vice presidents, 71 general secretaries, 84 secretaries, 36 joint secretaries and 16 executive committee members. However, concern and eyebrows are raised within the leaders and cadres as it’s being said: ‘For over two decades, leaders responsible for party’s decline in the state (former Chief Ministers) are still calling shots!’ It so emerges that ‘at least half a dozen of the VPs belong to Kamal Nath’s camp, while over 50% of general secretaries are his loyalists. Likewise, at least 17 general secretaries are believed to be from Digvijay Singh’s camp. Both have been made members in new Executive Committee, which took nearly four months for AICC leadership to revamp. Cadres were expecting a major shake-up, but it turns out this isn’t the case. As a result, two secretaries have declined their positions, a joint secretary and assistant secretary have expressed ‘displeasure’ and some others would decide soon their course of action. Predictably, party headquarters has got into trouble shooting mode, reaching out to the disgruntled leaders. Will peace be made?

Arms Recovery in Manipur

Manipur is far from normalcy. ‘Several weapons, including rockets and improvised mortars,’ were recovered in joint operations by state police and security forces, in vulnerable hill and valley districts on Thursday last. The list included 4 rockets, two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set, and two country-made grenades from Panjang village in Churachandpur district. This apart, while 8 members of banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) have been arrested for threatening people and obstructing land demarcation process, police also seized three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, 20 rounds of M-16 live ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, 16 mobile handsets and one car from their possession in Thoubal district on Monday last. The situation continues to be ‘tense’ says the police ‘but under control’ as 100-odd nakas or checkpoints have been installed in different districts. However, ‘Merely deploying security forces would not resolve the issues at hand,’ point out 19 BJP MLAs, who in a letter to Prime Minister Modi have demanded removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh. The prolonged conflict (between Meitei and Kuki), they caution, will lead to irreparable damage and ‘reflect poorly on India as a nation.’ Time New Delhi gets serious.

Delhi’s ‘Health Model’

Delhi citizens will need to take a big call in the Assembly polls next year viz their health. Is it the AAP government’s ‘Mohalla clinics’, or the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme which shall benefit them. Or both? AA P, which has been in power since 2015 has projected its affordable ‘health model’, comprising primary health clinics, polyclinics and super-speciality hospitals, as a success story, whereas rival BJP has rubbished the claim. It’s Delhi unit termed the model as ‘a hoax’ and accused the Delhi government of depriving its elderly from benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. The AAP decided not to implement it saying it was a ‘failed initiative’ and that its requirements were restrictive, and if implemented, would keep a majority of Delhi’s poor out of its purview. But BJP rubbishes this and all of its seven MPs have filed a writ petition in High Court challenging the decision. Predictably, there will be an unsavoury battle over the schemes, like on other issues, but citizens should pray that in this fight for power, their health is not put at stake. — INFA