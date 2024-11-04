Leparada emerges as overall champion at 1st Greater Siang Badminton C’ship 2024

LIKABALI, 3 Nov: Leparada district emerged as the overall champion at first Greater Siang Badminton Championship, 2024. Upper Siang won the award for the ‘Best Disciplined Team’ of the tournament.

The tournament was held for boys and girls under 13 and under 15, sub-veteran (35+, 40+) and veteran (45+, 50+, 55+) age categories.

A total of 287 players participated and 315 matches were played in three courts in four days.

The closing ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Advisor to Chief Minister Alo Libang.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Home Minister Mama Natung in the presence of MLAs and ministers at Karmi Taipodia LSBDA Badminton Indoor Stadium here.

The objective of the tournament was to foster unity and brotherhood among the people of the greater Siang, comprising West Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, Leparada and Lower Siang districts, through badminton, besides spreading the social message of ‘Say no to drugs, yes to badminton.’

The tournament was organized by Likabali Badminton Club under the aegis of Greater Siang Badminton Association here in Lower Siang district from 29 October to 1 November.

West Siang will hold the second edition of the tournament at Aalo in 2025.