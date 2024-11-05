Cultural night organized for clean and green Mebo

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Nov: Itanagar Mebobian Welfare Kebang, with the support of the Mebo sub-divisional administration, organized a ‘Musical Night’ under the ‘Eco-Clean Mebo Mission’ at Mebo Romdum General Ground on Sunday to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting natural resources, wildlife and building a drug-free society.

Inaugurating the cultural night, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng appealed to locals to take responsibility for protecting natural resources for the survival of future generations. He also urged women to play an active role in eradicating social evils from society.

Renowned folk singers from the state, including Delong Padung, Yangki Eko, Seema Mena, Chandra Kt Patgiri and Rupali Payeng, enthralled the audience with their melodious folk songs.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang also attended the program.

It is worth mentioning that the locals of Mebo have taken a joint initiative to keep their area clean and green and to develop several sites as tourist destinations. Accordingly, steps are being taken to make Aohali village a zero-hunting zone and Siluk (Abor-Attum) village a hub for plant species used in Adi-Mising traditional customs. Similarly, Darne village will be developed as a hub for Burmese grape, and Ayeng village will be designated as the land of Kitir-Mimir (evergreen and fruit) plants.

The villagers have also pledged to develop the riverside Bodak village as an orchard of natural fruits, vegetables and flowers. The local administration has recently declared Aohali village, bordering Lower Dibang Valley, a zero-hunting zone.