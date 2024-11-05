Arunachal Guv calls on his WB counterpart

KOLKATA, 4 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik met his West Bengal counterpart Dr. C.V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan here on 3 November, and provided him a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal’s diverse communities.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes each having distinct culture and traditions. He proposed cultural and educational exchange programmes, which the Governor said, will help the youth of both states to know each other better and also help create a strong bond between the people of the two states.

Speaking about age-old relations between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, and the initiatives of Ramakrishna Mission, Parnaik said that the people of West Bengal have made huge contributions to Arunachal Pradesh since its nascent stage.

“The benevolent organization of Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, has made an indelible mark in the education and health sectors,” the Governor said.

Parnaik said that a large number of people regularly participate in the West Bengal State Foundation Day celebration with passion and enthusiasm at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Governor also apprised Dr. Bose of the progress Arunachal Pradesh is making in infrastructure, education and tourism sectors and invited him to visit Arunachal at his convenience.

The West Bengal Governor expressed his desire to visit Arunachal and experience the scenic environment.

During the visit, Parnaik was accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik. (Raj Bhavan)