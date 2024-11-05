Relationship between India and Tibet is centuries old: CM

104th Gaden Tripa consecrates new prayer hall

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 4 Nov: “The relationship between India and Tibet is centuries old, and it is our responsibility to maintain and continue this relationship,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the consecration and inauguration of the newly constructed Dukhang, the prayer hall of Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) monastery, by His Holiness, the 104th Gaden Tripa-the throne holder of Gaden Monastery of the Gelug sect, Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Palzangpo, from Gaden Monastery in Mundgod, Karnataka, here on Monday.

The Chief Minister further stated, “Monasteries are of great significance; we must learn the Bhoti script to understand more about the religion. The Nalanda tradition of Buddhism is important, as it went to Tibet and descended to Arunachal Pradesh.”

“I believe the Buddhist community of the Himalayan region has a strong devotion to the religion; however, this devotion needs to be transformed into wisdom, for which learning the Bhoti language, the Tibetan script, is essential,” he added. He noted that “Bhoti teachers have now been added to schools, and children are studying Bhoti.” He also announced that a scholarship provision will be introduced soon to support monks and nuns.

Also present on the occasion were Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, Government in Exile; Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel; and Member of Parliament Geshe Atuk Tseten of the Central Tibetan Administration, Government in Exile.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, in his address, said, “Use the monastery as a center of learning and align your mind with the teachings of Buddha. Since we lost our country in 1959, a series of misfortunes has befallen Tibet, followed by natural and man-made disasters, especially during the ten years of the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976, when six thousand monasteries were destroyed across China and Tibet.”

The Sikyong further expressed hope that the new monastery will ensure the continuity of the religion and impart spiritual wisdom among the masses in the region.

His Holiness Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Palzangpo, in his address, said, “The consecration and inauguration have been completed; now what remains is to improve and continue the teachings of Buddha. The main goal from now on is to impart and practice the teachings of Buddha.”

“First and foremost is our health. If we are physically unwell, we cannot carry out our activities, so we need to take good care of it. Hence, we can use our bodies for good causes,” he added.

“His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, always guides us. Proper upbringing of children is necessary, whether at school, at home, or in monasteries; we must take care of children’s upbringing,” His Holiness added.

Earlier, His Eminence, the 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche of the monastery, said, “The monastery was established by my predecessor, the 11th Guru Tulku Rinpoche, and it has been a center of spirituality. The monastery will serve as a center of learning.”

MP Tapir Gao, while congratulating the people, said, “The monastery will serve to disseminate the teachings of Buddha, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but to the entire world.”

The foundation stone of the new prayer hall was laid by His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, in 2017. Devotees from neighbouring Bhutan, MLAs from Tawang and West Kameng districts, and heads of departments also witnessed the ceremony.