A letter to APPSC

Editor,

I would like to lay the following regarding the upcoming APPSC Preliminary exams.

Will the preliminary exams, currently scheduled for December 15, be postponed? Given that we are only a month away from the exam date, clarity on this matter is crucial. I kindly request that this question be addressed promptly.

Several candidates have experienced technical issues while filling out the application form, including problems with payment processing and failure to receive confirmation after submission. With the last date for submission being November 11, it is essential that these issues be resolved as soon as possible. We would appreciate the board’s urgent intervention in this matter.

Will the APPSC Chairman hold a public press conference to address these and other concerns? This being the first exam in three years, there is an understandable need for transparency and rebuilding trust after past issues. I request that the board consider addressing these matters openly.

Kabang