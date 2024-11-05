Workshop on PRI-CBO convergence

ROING, 4 Nov: A block-level orientation workshop on the PRI-CBO convergence project was conducted here on Monday by the block mission management unit, Roing, ArSRLM.

EAC Nikita Panggam chaired the programme, which was attended by a total of 73 participants.

She advised the participants to work together through convergence to develop their areas. She also suggested implementing Mahila Sabha and Bal-Balika Sabhas in all villages, with the involvement of CBOs, PRI members and government departments.

The attendees included representatives from 17 government departments, PRI members, CBO members i.e CLF EC members, local resource groups and officials from the district mission management unit Roing and block mission management unit Roing, ArSRLM and resource person from Kudumbashree NGO. (DIPRO)