SC issues notice to Centre, others on PIL for effective implementation of disability law

NEW DELHI, 4 Nov: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a PIL seeking comprehensive and effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud and Justices J.B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the PIL filed by Sanjay Jain, a professor of law at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore.

The plea of Jain, a noted disability rights activist who is blind since birth, emphasises the urgent need for the central government to ensure adherence to the provisions of the RPWD Act, alongside raising awareness among civil service officers regarding disability rights and the nuanced understanding of disability.

The plea said despite the RPWD Act coming into force on April 19, 2017, there were significant shortcomings in its execution.

The plea referred to various reports, including a 2018 joint report by the Disability Rights Foundation and other organisations, which indicated that numerous states have yet to notify the necessary rules or establish advisory boards.

The 2021-2022 annual report by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities echoed these concerns, demonstrating a lack of progress in many states, it said.

The plea said there was inadequate implementation of the RPWD Act and it violated Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 (fundamental rights like right to equality, protection against discrimination, right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

Inadequate implementation of the law has led to depriving persons with disabilities of their fundamental rights and dignity.

The petition further underscored that the failure to apply reservation and other measures under the Act denies disabled individuals equal opportunities and non-discriminatory treatment.

The plea calls for immediate judicial intervention to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the RPWD Act’s mandates. (PTI)