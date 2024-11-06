Announce TGT exam date without further delay

Editor,

I would like to voice the growing frustration among TGT aspirants regarding the APPSC’s repeated delays in announcing a clear exam date.

It has been over a month since the initial postponement, yet there has been no official update. This prolonged uncertainty is not only demoralising the aspirants but also raises concern about transparency in the recruitment process.

Many of us are nearing the upper age limit for eligibility in such exams, making this TGT opportunity possibly our final attempt. We urge the commission to consider the impact of these delays on our morale and future prospects, and to announce the TGT exam date without further delay.

We hope that APPSC will act swiftly to address this pressing concern and restore our faith in the examination process.

Frustrated candidate