Assam remembers Bhupen Hazarika on death anniversary

GUWAHATI, 5 Nov: Tributes were paid to musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary across Assam on Tuesday, with his songs reverberating at the different programmes organised to mark the occasion.

His contributions towards spreading the message of unity were highlighted as tributes flooded the social media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, remembering the ‘Bard of Brahmaputra,’ posted on X: “The maestro contributed to strengthening Bharat’s unity by manifesting the greatness of our cultures and languages through his music. Bharat Ratna Dr. Hazarika Ji’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians.”

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said, “Like the ever-flowing waters of the Burhaluit, may the words of love, unity and harmony of Sudhakanth echo in the hearts of every Assamese.”

“My tributes to the evergreen musician Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary,” he added.

Calling Hazarika one of the greatest artistes of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Bard of Brahmaputra, the legend of Assam, the Bharat Ratna, Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika lives immortal in the hearts of everyone in Assam and beyond.”

His magical voice and meaningful lyrics have stirred the emotions of listeners for years and provided a deep sense of connection with the true beauty of Assam, Sarma added.

The state’s Cultural Department organised a programme at the memorial site of the musical maestro at Jalukbari on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, along with other dignitaries, laid floral tributes and recalled the contributions of Hazarika in strengthening the social fabric of the state.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) paid floral tribute at the statue of Hazarika on the banks of Dighalipukhuri in the city during the day, with college students also performing the legendary artiste’s immortal songs.

Ten thousand earthen lamps were lit along the pond in the evening as Hazarika’s songs played on the saxophone with people from different walks of life joining to pay their tributes.

Various district units of AASU also organised programmes to mark the occasion.

Memorial programmes were also organised by different social organisations and educational institutions. (PTI)