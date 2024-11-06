Orientation prog on PRI-CBO convergence held

BOLENG, 5 Nov: An orientation programme on Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI)-Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) convergence was held here on 4 Nov.

Organized by the District Mission Management Unit in collaboration with Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and Siang district administration, the event was aimed at enhancing the convergence between PRIs and CBOs.

Deputy commissioner P.N Thungon, who chaired the programme, emphasized the critical role of convergence in poverty alleviation and raising awareness about government schemes in rural areas.

He urged the heads of departments (HoDs) to ensure quality service and timely implementation of programmes. The DC sought active participation of all the stakeholders in future convergence orientations.

Thungon called for inclusion of Kudumbashree NRO in the next PRI-CBO coordination meeting, where all the line departments are expected to present their schemes, challenges, achievements, and success stories.

Representatives from various line departments gave presentations on their programmes, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with PRI and ArSRLM to effectively implement these initiatives.

Medical superintendent Dr. Tonu Taki stressed the need for coordination among departments to identify beneficiaries and highlighted several schemes, including CMAAY, PMJAY, ABHA and full immunization.

Dr. Taki encouraged ArSRLM to engage self-help group representatives at the block level for better programme integration.

Pangin CDPO Zirngam Kadu outlined future convergence opportunities for programmes like, PMMVY, SNP and CMSSS and urged ArSRLM to mobilize SHG members to access these benefits.

DAHVO Dr. Anthony Pertin also spoke, advocating involvement of SHGs in localizing sustainable development goals, such as the proposal for local manufacturing of key agricultural equipment.

Boleng ADO Bame Padung and HDO Leeniya Pertin shared information about various government schemes and encouraged SHG members to take advantage of benefits like drip and sprinkler irrigation.

Videos showcasing PRI-CBO convergence initiatives in pilot blocks in Namsai, Sagalee, Roing and Yachuli and demonstrating the project’s goals, rollout strategies and impacts were also screened.

The programme was attended by the ZPC, HoDs and block officials from Boleng, Riga, Rebo-Perging Pangin and Rumgong. (DIPRO)