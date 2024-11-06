GoAP will allocate Rs. 50 crores for Parshuram Kund: DyCM

TEZU, 5 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said that the state govt will allocate Rs. 50 crores for infrastructure development at the Parshuram Kund in addition to Rs. 50 crore allocated by the DoNER ministry for the Riverfront Development project.

He was speaking during a meeting convened here in Lohit district on Tuesday, to discuss the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025, which was attended by Tezu-Sunpura MLA and advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai, Wakro ADC and other stakeholders.

Earlier, the DyCM inspected the River Front Development Site and took stock of various infrastructure projects like the guest house, pilgrims lodge and other existing structures at the Parshuram Kund.

Mein further emphasized the importance of successfully organizing the Parshuram Kund Mela, ensuring a seamless experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities. He directed the district administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to manage accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night throughout the Mela. He also directed to allocate a fund of Rs. 50 lakhs to the Parshuram Kund Development Trust for the effective management of the Mela.

MLA Mohesh Chai in his address spoke on the festival’s potential to boost tourism in the region. He suggested branding the annual event as the “Kumbh of the North East” to attract more visitors and highlight its significance. He further called on executing agencies to ensure quality work in preparations.

Modonso Tayang of Parshuram Seva Samithi gave a memorandum requesting the state government to declare Parshuram Kund Mela as a calendar event and allocate necessary funds in the budget. “It will help in making the event a more successful one,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Wakro ADC A.J Lungphi, ZPC Dasalu Krisikro, SP S. Thinley, EAC i/c Lohit DC Sotailum Bellai, Mahadevpur EAC Tojum Ete along with various HoDs and public leaders.

The Parshuram Kund Mela is an annual event held in January, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti, attracting a significant number of pilgrims who come to seek blessings of Lord Parshuram and participate in the holy celebrations. (DyCM’s PR cell/ DIPRO)