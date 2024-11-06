Complaint of molestation in NIT, Jote

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: A female student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jote, has lodged an FIR against a male student at the Women’s Police Station (WPS). An official from the Women’s Police Station informed this daily that a case (C/No. 60/24, under sections 75/78/79 BNS) has been registered, and an investigation has begun.

In the FIR, she alleged that the male student molested her inside the NIT campus on 26 October.

Meanwhile, students at NIT staged a protest demanding the termination of the accused student from the institute. They alleged that NIT authorities had failed to take action against the alleged accused.

“On 26 October, the victim was molested. The accused is a friend of victim. They were together in a room while preparing a presentation for the victim. He took advantage of situation and molested the victim, thereby deeply traumatising her,” informed a student of NIT.

The victim informed her friends, who immediately approached NIT authorities, and were assured that action would be taken against the accused.

“NIT authorities initially asked us not to file a police complaint, assuring us that action would be taken. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was formed based on our complaint, but no action has been taken against the accused so far,” the student alleged. They have called for a proper investigation into the incident, including the recording of the accused’s statement by the ICC.

The accused has reportedly fled to his home state.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has called for a fair inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a NIT, Jote student.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said that the incident is deeply concerning and called for a prompt and impartial inquiry to ensure justice is served.