Orgs demand justice for murdered Techi Meena Lishi, her unborn child

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: A large number of people participated in a candlelight march on Tuesday, marking the 4th death anniversary of Late Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child. The event was organized by the Tara Aab Multipurpose Welfare Society (TAMWS) and the United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF), the two clan bodies of late Meena. The march began from the Helipad Sunday Market in Naharlagun and proceeded to A Sector, Naharlagun, ending at the residence of Lishi Roni, Meena’s husband, who is accused of orchestrating her murder and their unborn child.

The family of late Meena has vowed to continue their fight for justice until it is served. Both TAMWS and ULTYF jointly declared 5th November as a “Black Day” in memory of Meena and her unborn child.

ULTYF general secretary Techi Poll addressed the gathering, emphasizing their unwavering fight for justice. “There is no doubt that it was a murder,” he said, expressing their continued faith in the Indian judiciary despite the case taking four years to progress. Poll pointed out that ample evidence has already been presented, and reiterated their demand for a fast-track court to expedite the case. He also urged Lishi Roni’s father, Lishi Legi, to cooperate with the family and refrain from filing any bail plea for his son.

Speaking to the media, Poll shared that initially, the details of the case were unclear, but as the investigation progressed, they uncovered substantial evidence. Despite the lack of response from the government regarding their request for a fast-track court, Poll expressed hope that justice would ultimately prevail. He called for the imposition of capital punishment for Lishi Roni.

Poll also noted the rare and shocking nature of the crime, where the victim’s own husband is the alleged murderer. “We appeal to the government to expedite the establishment of a fast-track court and urge the court to deliver a verdict soon,” he said.

Participants in the march carried placards with slogans such as “No justice, no peace,” “If lawyers cannot help the innocent, what good is the law?,” “Revoke bail plea – we want justice,” and “Law without justice is a wound without a cure.” Along with the family, members of society organizations, youth groups from the Tara clan and other groups, including the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, joined the procession in solidarity.