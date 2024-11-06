BASAR, 5 Nov: West Siang KVK organized a field day on “oyster mushroom cultivation” on Tuesday in order to showcase the success of oyster mushroom cultivation by practicing farmer Minjo Basar of Gori-II village, under the Front Line Demonstration (FLD).

During the programme, Basar-based ICAR regional centre research complex head prof. Lobsang Wangsu emphasized the need for oyster mushroom cultivation to become successful entrepreneurs.

Leparada district agriculture development officer Moken Basar highlighted the scope of mushroom production in the district “due to rich resources and favourable weather conditions for oyster mushroom cultivation.”

Horticulture development officer Li Khandu urged the farmers to adopt the successful technology demonstrated in farmers’ fields by KVK, while ArSRLM block coordinator Kartoh Gara encouraged SHGs and PLFs to propagate oyster mushroom cultivation for livelihood and socio-economic development.

SMS (agri. extension) Dr. Praveen Kumar spoke on the government scheme for start up, while CTO Home Science Bharati Saloi explained the value addition in oyster mushroom.

West Siang KVK head in-charge Dr.Kangabam Suraj commended Minjo Basar for his successful oyster mushroom cultivation. Suraj also demonstrated technology under the Front Line Demonstration to create awareness about oyster mushroom cultivation among the farming community to ensure nutrient security and promote self-employment among rural youth.