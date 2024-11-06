State’s goal must be both ambitious and practical for state’s agrarian communities: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Minister for agriculture and allied departments Gabriel D. Wangsu has on Tuesday stated that “the state’s goal must be both ambitious and practical aimed at harnessing what is most effective for Arunachal Pradesh’s agrarian communities.”

He was presiding over a high-level review meeting on major initiatives such as the ‘Catch-Them-Young’ programme, the revolving fund, and the Atma Nirbhar Yojana, with significant focus on the state’s agriculture and horticulture policies. The minister said that the state government remains fully committed to realizing concrete outcomes in the agriculture and allied sectors.

Responding to senior officials from agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry & veterinary departments who gave updates, highlighting both achievements and operational challenges impacting various farmer-centric schemes, Wangsu acknowledged these efforts and urged the officials to maintain their dedication and prepare for enhanced responsibilities.

He also assured officials of a significant enhancement in budgetary allocations in future, projecting a quantum leap in funding support to enable expansive growth in these sectors. “The potential increase in funds will facilitate the government’s vision of a more resilient and self-sustaining agricultural framework for the state,” he added.

The minister also called for enhanced coordination between departments and active participation from all stakeholders to achieve the set goals.

Streamlining of the Aatma Nirbhar Yojana, immediate roll out of the Catch-Them-Young programme by the animal husbandry and fisheries departments and effective use of revolving fund besides comprehensive involvement of officers across the state in framing the agriculture and horticulture policies were underscored.

The meeting was attended by the secretary (veterinary), secretary (horticulture), directors and other officials from all concerned departments.