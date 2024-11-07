Assam to host first NE Para Games

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: The first North East Para Games, 2024 will be held in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, from 27 to 29 November.

The Games will feature Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Boccia, Para Badminton and Para Table Tennis, Paralympics Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release.

Both men and women para-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in a variety of events across these disciplines as per their level of disabilities.

The para athletics include, 100M, 200M, 400M, 1500M races (men and women), shot put and discus throw (men and women), long jump, while the para swimming include 50M and 100M freestyle, 50M and 100M backstroke, 50M and 100M breaststroke, 100M butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay.

This event is expected to provide the para athletes a platform to showcase their skills, determination, and resilience in a highly competitive environment.

“The prestigious event will serve as a landmark occasion in the history of Paralympics sports in the region, celebrating the spirit of inclusion, empowerment, performances and Para athletic excellence,” the association said in the release.

Interested individuals and medal winners of the recently held 3rd Arunachal Para Games 2024 have been advised to submit their entries to Paralympic Association of Arunachal on or before 12 November.