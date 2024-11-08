Blood donation camp marks World Infant Day

DOIMUKH, 7 Nov: One hundred units of blood were collected from students and community members during a blood donation camp organized by the NSS and the NCC cells of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, here on Thursday to mark the World Infant Day.

RGU Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak and Registrar Dr NT Rikam, who were present at the event, commended the NSS and the NCC cells for organizing the camp “on such an impactful day.” They highlighted the significance of the World Infant Day, emphasizing how blood donation saves lives, especially of vulnerable infants and children.

NSS programme officers Dr Tage Monju Burman and Dr Gomar Basar also spoke.