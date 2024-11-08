Uphold traditions of Indian armed forces: Guv to 2 Raj Rif

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the officers and troops of the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles (2 Raj Rif) to “uphold the distinguished traditions of the Indian armed forces in safeguarding the nation.”

He said this while participating in the 208th raising day and the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war celebration of the 2 Raj Rif at the Barrackpur cantonment in West Bengal on 5 November.

Addressing a sainik sammelan held on the occasion, the governor stressed on the express need to “train hard and evolve drills to fight in mountainous terrains.”

He also emphasized on group cohesion, honing combat skills and keeping the soldiers physically and mentally strong.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also participated in the anniversary celebration of the battalion.

The programme included a wreath laying ceremony at the unit’s memorial as a mark of respect for the gallant officers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war. It was followed by honouring the veer naris of war casualties, promising them the fullest support by the unit. A silver memento dedicated to all those who fought in the Kargil war was unveiled by the governor and the governor.

2 Raj Rif Commanding Officer Col Pradeep Kumar Sangwan briefed the governor, highlighting the accomplishment of the unit in the recent past. He also apprised Parnaik of the achievements of the unit in various competitions in peace. (Raj Bhavan)