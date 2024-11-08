Cannot embrace illegal immigrants : Manipur CM

IMPHAL, 7 Nov: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the state cannot accept illegal immigrants under the guise of inclusiveness.

He emphasised that the people of Manipur are enduring hardships for the benefit of future generations and that protecting the rights of indigenous communities must remain a top priority.

Speaking at a school event in Imphal, Singh said, “Manipur is in a transitional period. Many have faced hardships, with thousands leaving their homes and living in relief camps. Valuable lives have been lost. To protect the future generation, a firm stand and commitment is needed from politicians.”

“All the 34 government-recognised tribes in the state, including Thadou, Hmar, Gangte, Tangkhul, Mao, and Maram, have been given indigenous status. These tribes are the original settlers of the land. While we support inclusiveness, we cannot accommodate outsiders or illegal immigrants in the name of inclusiveness, as we do not have the capacity for that. It would obliterate our indigenous communities,” Singh added.