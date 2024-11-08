Check post inaugurated at India-Bhutan border

NEW DELHI, 7 Nov: An immigration check post for the entry and exit of third country nationals on the India-Bhutan border in Assam was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

In his address at the event, Prime Minister Tobgay welcomed the operationalisation of the immigration check post at Darranga, saying it will boost tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. He thanked the government of India for its efforts to promote greater connectivity in the region, the MEA said.

During the visit of the King of Bhutan to India in November 2023, “the two sides had agreed to designate Darranga (Assam)/Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) as immigration check post between Bhutan and India to facilitate the entry and exit of third country nationals by land route,” the MEA said in a statement.

During the inauguration, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya underlined the longstanding ties of friendship between Bhutan and India and recent initiatives for cross border infrastructure development and enhancing people to people connectivity.

He reiterated the Indian government’s commitment to expand the partnership further, based on the priorities of the Royal Government of Bhutan, it added.

The inauguration ceremony was attended also by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Leader of Opposition of Bhutan Dasho Pema Chewang, elected representatives from India and Bhutan, and senior officials from both the countries.

“Earlier, third country nationals were permitted to enter/exit Bhutan only via the Paro international airport or the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing land border. Opening of this new immigration check post for third country nationals is expected to further boost connectivity, promote tourism and people to people ties,” the statement said. (PTI)