CHF organizes farmers-scientists interaction

PADU TANGKUM, 7 Nov: A farmers-scientists interaction-cum-input distribution programme under forestry work experience (FOWE) was held here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

Organized by Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), the programme was attended by 70 farmers and farmwomen, members of SHGs of the village, and 28 final year BSc forestry students of the CHF.

Social science coordinator of the programme, Prof BR Phukan apprised the participants of the importance of horti-forestry-based technology for enhancing farmers’ income and ensuring sustainability of the farming system. He also highlighted the potential use of natural and organic farm produce for better health.

NRM professor Dr P Debnath highlighted the importance of maintaining good soil health and integrated nutrient management of fruits and vegetable crops, while plant pathology expert Dr P Raja demonstrated seed treatment methods to eliminate seed-borne pathogens in rice, ginger and various vegetable crops. He also provided guidance to the farmers on diagnosing and managing challenging diseases such as citrus greening, citrus canker and sooty mold.

East Siang KVK entomologist Dr Toge Riba spoke on effective control measures against insect pests in different fruits and vegetable crops and rice.

Major interactions were also held on fruit drops of orange, chirkey foorkey diseases in large cardamom, insect pest in bananas, disease and pest in rice, soft rot of ginger, citrus decline, citrus greening, and citrus canker. Farmers from the village brought samples for assessment and received the experts’advice.

Under the FOWE, 28 students were attached with the village for 10 days to develop their understanding of rural life, and to acquaint the UG forestry students with different situations prevailing in the village, with special reference to forestry.

Inputs like sprayers and agricultural tools, along with onion seeds, radish and spinach seeds were also distributed among the farmers.

A plantation drive was also carried out by the students and farmers.