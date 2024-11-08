Dist toppers in APSB, CBSE exams felicitated

TAWANG, 7 Nov: The top three district achievers in the Arunachal Pradesh State Board (APSB), theCentral Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the home examinations for the 2023-’24 academic session were felicitated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering at the Manjushree Vidyapeeth here on Thursday.

The felicitation event, a part of the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award (GJMSA) initiative, was organized by the district education department.

In his address, the MLA encouraged the students to remain sincere and disciplined in their pursuits. He urged them to become responsible citizens who contribute to nation-building, and called upon both parents and students to combat social issues, especially drug abuse.

Emphasizing on community support, he encouraged students to “help peers who may be

struggling, and stay on a positive path.”

Tawang DDSE Hridar Phuntsok encouraged the toppers to “aim even higher in your academic and personal goals,” while DSP Tasso Kato, drawing from his own experiences with competitive exams, inspired the students with stories of perseverance and resilience.

BEO Thutan Wangchu highlighted that the GJMSA initiative has been introduced by the state government to inspire students to excel academically,and to uplift the quality of education in government schools.

The students of Manjushree Vidyapeeth presented a vibrant cultural programme, adding colour and festivity to the occasion.

Among others, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, Manjushree Vidyapeeth principal Amar Gurung, the parents of the toppers, and students of the community were present at the function. (DIPRO)