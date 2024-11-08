Dist-level workshop on PRI-CBO convergence

YINGKIONG, 7 Nov: A district-level orientation workshop on ‘Universalization of PRI-CBO convergence’ was organized by the district mission management unit, Pangin cluster, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), in collaboration with the Upper Siang district administration, here on Thursday.

The workshop was supported by the Kerala State Poverty Eradication Mission and the Kudumbashree National Resource Organization.

While highlighting the various aspects of the ArSLM, Upper Siang DC Talo Jerang informed that it is the nodal agency for implementing the National Rural LivelihoodsMission and Aajeevika schemes in the state, “which particularly aims to uplift and empower the womenfolk at the grassroots level to make them socially, economically and financially independent.”

He further said, “In Upper Siang district, so far 397 self-help groups have been registered and 13 lakhpati didis have been awarded certificates, which is very encouraging, and the numbers can go up if we work more diligently with dedication through universalization of panchayat members and community-based organizations convergence project.”

The DC urged all HoDs to provide support required from the line departments to the ArSLM, stating that convergence between line departments, PRIs and CBOs would “create better understanding for holistic development.”

Mentor from Kudumbashree National Resource Organisation shared her work experience on PRI-CBO convergence project in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the orientation session, the annual action plan of the line departments and a platform to facilitate the convergence aspects of the blocks and the district were discussed.

All HoDs from line departments, administrative officers, DMM, BMMs, BCs, and cluster coordinators of the ArSRLM attended the programme. (DIPRO)