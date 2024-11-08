APLA staffer mourned

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Thursday observed a two-minute silence in memory of late Gibi Miwu, a dedicated staffer of the assembly secretariat who passed away on 6 November in a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, following an illness.

Born on 14 October, 1981, in Maruli village in Dibang Valley district, Miwu had joined the APLA on 1 February, 2001.

“He served the assembly secretariat for 23 years and 8 months with utmost dedication as a driver. His contributions and commitment left a lasting impact and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him,” the APLA stated in a condolence message. (Speaker’s PR Cell)