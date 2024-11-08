Workshop on emerging technologies held

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Altogether 150 participants, including senior government officers, commissioners, secretaries, directors and officers/officials of various departments participated in a two-day awareness programme on ‘Emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI)’, conducted at the banquet hall here by the IT & communication department from 5-6 November.

The workshop, conducted in collaboration with the national e-governance division of the union ministry of electronics & information technology, was aimed at equipping the government functionaries with the skills to identify high-impact technology opportunities, and at facilitating development of policies and strategies that adapt to evolving digital landscapes, enhancing service delivery.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, who inaugurated the workshop, highlighted the advantages and challenges associated with AI, and underscored the state’s commitment to digital transformation to enable more responsive and effective policy-making.

The workshop focused on utilizing emerging technologies, such as AI, generative AI, drones, sensors, cloud, and blockchain, to improve governance and public service delivery, and on exploring the potential of AI and data-driven solutions in enhancing government functions. (DIPR)