Indigo Airlines monopolizing air service: ACCI

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) has written to the union civil aviation minister, alleging that Indigo Airlines, which operates from Donyi Polo airport, Hollongi, is monopolizing air service in the state. The ACCI alleged also that the air fare between Hollongi and Delhi is rising at an alarming rate.

“During the festive season, the ticket prices on the Hollongi-Delhi route went up to Rs 22,000-23,000 for one way, causing much distress to the passengers. Around the same time, the ticket of an international flight from Delhi to Singapore was priced at around Rs 13,000,” the ACCI said in the letter to the union minister.

Indigo is the lone airline that operates long-distance flights from Hollongi to Kolkata and Delhi from the Donyi Polo airport. “Instead of starting a regular Itanagar-Delhi flight, as suggested by ACCI president Tarh Nachung to the state government, it operates thrice only. They are also yet to start direct flights to Bengaluru,” the ACCI said.

It further alleged that due to high airfare many passengers are stuck in Delhi. “This seemingly has defeated the very purpose of air service as Indigo Airlines has monopolized the route at the cost of the air commuters of Arunachal Pradesh,” the ACCI said, and urged the union minister to take up the matter with the Indigo Airlines authorities to make the fare reasonable.