Natung inaugurates healing centre for trauma victims

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: ‘Ane’s Home’, a healing centre for trauma victims – an initiative of the capital police for children – located at the women’s police station here was inaugurated by Home Minister Mama Natung on Thursday.

The centre offers an integrated approach, containing a gym, musical instruments, and books, along with other essential services such as a psycho-social counselling centre and a legal aid clinic, besides a cafeteria.

Earlier in the evening, Natung also inaugurated the Chimpu police station and the police canteen at the women police station here.

Speaking to the media, Natung commended “the relentless efforts of the police department in bringing down the drug menace in the state by admitting drug abusers to rehabilitation centres.”

He appealed to all community-based organisations to support the police and help mitigate drug-related issues.

Natung informed that all districts with sanctioned police stations would have “this kind of model as designed in Ane’s Home.”

The minister also lauded the government’s notification to promote the police personnel serving for 30 years in the rank of assistant sub-inspector and those who have served for 15 years to the rank of constable. He expressed hope that all the police personnel meeting the criteria would give their duties their best.

Natung said also that “the file process for the Arunachal Pradesh Police battalion will soon be brought up in the cabinet,” adding that “this is important, as doing so will strengthen the police force effectively.”

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, who initiated Ane’s Home, announced that the centre will officially open on 8 November from 9 am to 6 pm. He said that the hours can be extended if the children wish to stay longer.

“There has been a rise in the number of sexual abuse cases and crimes against children, with six cases turning up in a month. Through this centre, the children will be able to maintain a friendly relationship with the police, and they may freely communicate their ordeal,” he said.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Sushanta Kr Nayak, and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, among others, were present on the occasion.