APPSC conducts outreach prog at HU

JULLANG, 8 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in collaboration with Himalayan University (HU), organized an outreach programme for the students of the university here on Friday.

APPSC Chairman Dr Pradip Lingfa, addressing the students, explained the various initiatives of the APPSC, like establishment of a grievances cell, examinations calendar, no application fee for PwD candidates, etc.

While commending HU as “one of the best private and emerging universities in present scenario,” he suggested to the university authority to “focus on courses like entrepreneurship development, skill enhancement, personality development, leadership development etc.”

APPSC member Koj Tari in his speech explained how to prepare for government jobs. He said that “seats are limited for government jobs, so students should make their plans and must focus to their careers seriously.”

HU VC Prof K Venugopal Rao also spoke.

The programme was led by HU’s academic affairs deputy dean Dr Raja Husain and administrativehead Reyom Ete.

During interactive session, the APPSC chairman answered the queries raised by the students.

Around 170 students from different departments of HU attended the programme.